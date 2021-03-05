https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/ari-fleischer-reminds-dems-others-celebrating-the-good-jobs-news-today-who-to-thank/

This week’s jobs report continues to show that millions of jobs lost due to coronavirus shutdowns haven’t yet come back, but there is some positive news on the job growth front:

The jobs report shows an acceleration in job growth in February and an upward revision to January’s job growth. The economy is down 9.5 million jobs from February 2020 and will need more than two years of job growth at February’s pace just to get back to pre-pandemic levels. 1/ pic.twitter.com/GKpQiyJ6hv — Council of Economic Advisers (@WhiteHouseCEA) March 5, 2021

We added over 379k jobs in Feb. 465k private sector jobs. The economy is showing recovery — consumers are returning. 10-year rates over 1.6%. The risk now is misdirected stimulus. — Gary Cohn (@Gary_D_Cohn) March 5, 2021

CNN: US economy added 379,000 jobs last month, far more than economists had expected, signaling the labor market recovery is finally gaining steam. The nation’s unemployment rate inched down to 6.2% from 6.3%. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 5, 2021

Ari Fleischer helped the Democrats figure out some of those who should get a “thank you” (not that it will happen):

Here is a good summary as to why. https://t.co/cqlHenvpsK — George Duarte (@bigpappa_george) March 5, 2021

People celebrating the good job news today should not criticize Texas or Florida or other states for keeping their economies open. The only way unemployment drops is when businesses are open. You can’t return to work if your job is shut down. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 5, 2021

The Biden administration shouldn’t forget to thank the “Neanderthals” who are keeping their state economies churning!

It doesn’t take rocket science to look at the numbers and industries creating jobs to know where those jobs are coming from…and it ain’t California or New York. https://t.co/7WpI8s8Yqx — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) March 5, 2021

Watch as Biden takes all the credit, he killed jobs on day one. The people that are creating jobs, are the governors opening up their States. Not Biden. https://t.co/KrjozZcmXL — christina (@christi93673854) March 5, 2021

This 👇…he’s right, the good job news report today is thanks to states that have been open. Here in GA, we get overshadowed by the bigger state of FLA in the news, but we’ve been open since last May. It’s time for all states to reopen!! https://t.co/QCnDoIdK7q — Aviator01 (@VaughnHarper) March 5, 2021

The Biden administration and the media certainly won’t point that out, however.

