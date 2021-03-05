http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jSB4yuj40M8/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and his top advisers engaged in a “coordinated, criminal conspiracy to suppress data” on coronavirus in nursing homes “that we could have used to save people’s lives.”

Kim said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “So, the governor and the governor’s top advisers pushed the state health officials to suppress life and death information about nursing home fatalities. It was a coordinated, criminal conspiracy to suppress data that we the lawmakers desperately needed to legislate and offer better policies and solutions to help people — to help save people’s lives. The changes that Cuomo’s aides made to that report prove that they had the fuller accounting of the nursing home deaths, including the COVID-positive nursing home patients who died in hospitals, as early as last summer of 2020. So, yes, Martha, we need a thorough investigation. We need to pursue charges if this is all true, if they committed an obstruction of justice and suppression of data that we could have used to save people’s lives.”

