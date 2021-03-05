http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2jUN1M_ABvU/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Cochise County, AZ Sheriff Mark Dannels (R) stated that the Biden administration’s immigration policy “goes against the grain of the CDC. I would love to hear Dr. Fauci.” And that people entering the U.S. are “being released without being tested into communities.”

Dannels stated, “It goes against the grain of the CDC. I would love to hear Dr. Fauci. Nobody is talking about what’s going on on the southwest border when it comes to the health pandemic in this country. They are not testing them. They’re being released without being tested into communities. And then you look at the public safety aspect of this. It’s upsetting. It’s almost like we’re not part of this country, which is very upsetting.”

