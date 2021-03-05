https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/05/because-4-women-is-where-they-draw-the-line-top-dem-says-cuomo-should-quit-if-1-more-woman-accuses-him-of-sexual-harassment/

Can you imagine if a ‘top Republican’ said something like this about a Republican governor being accused of sexual harassment by three women? Of course, if Cuomo was a Republican he’d have already had to resign but you get what we’re saying.

This is nuts:

‘Cuomo should quit if one more accuser comes forward’ says NY’s Democratic Senate majority leader https://t.co/AfcYByZTPo — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 5, 2021

So this MUCH sexual harassment is ok but this other isn’t? What now?

From Daily Mail:

The leader of New York’s state senate says Andrew Cuomo should resign if one more person accuses the governor of sexual harassment in addition to the three who have come forward so far. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Democratic majority leader in the New York Senate, told Spectrum News that if there are ‘any further people coming forward, I think it would be time to resign’. ‘Quite honestly, I am so, so disappointed that here we are in 2021 and we are having these conversations on the heels of Me Too,’ she said. She added that she might also call for Cuomo to quit if the investigation led by New York’s attorney general Letitia James delivers a damning verdict. But the Democratic governor, who has apologized for acting ‘in a way that made people feel uncomfortable, has so far held out against calls to resign.

Oh, did we mention it’s a woman who said this?

Yeah.

Sure, because 4 is the established standard for Democrats. That and it might give him time to continue to dodge that nursing home thingy. 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 5, 2021

Why wait for another accuser? Aren’t 3 enough? — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) March 5, 2021

LOL one more — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) March 5, 2021

So 4 accusers of sexual assault is the threshold to be removed? Got it. — Nick (@smokintiger) March 5, 2021

So, believe all women only when there are more than three accusers? — Rochelle M Marshall (@SpiritedMensch) March 5, 2021

3’s ok 4’s too many? — Chris Wiles (@Burghtrout) March 5, 2021

Apparently, there is something extra bad about the fourth victim?

Hey man, don’t look at us, we just work here.

***

