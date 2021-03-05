https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/biden-admin-reportedly-gives-green-light-to-open-back-up-to-pre-covid-capacity-migrant-holding-facilities-only/

President Biden has said that governors who have opened their states back up are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking,” but apparently exceptions apply to that rule:

NEW: The Biden admin has notified facilities caring for migrant children that they can temporarily open back up to pre-Covid-19 levels, acknowledging “extraordinary circumstances,” according to a memo obtained by CNN. Story TK. — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) March 5, 2021

Would “extraordinary circumstances” qualify as a “crisis”? Because we’ve been informed that’s definitely not the case.

“Priorities” have been spotted:

Detention centers can open to full capacity but your business cannot. https://t.co/KUM79VLJl2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2021

How about schools? Why can’t they reopen to pre-Covid levels? These are extraordinary circumstances!!! — Dr. Jay Lampert, Esq (J.D.) (@MortChristenson) March 5, 2021

But schools can’t

Your business can’t

Your church can’t

Hell your house can’t And if you want to then you are of sub human intelligence… https://t.co/YZqqmlpkcK — Remember David D, Patrick U, Cannon H, & Royta G (@rymayor) March 5, 2021

The “science” is strong with this administration!

Is this Neanderthal-type thinking? Asking for a friend https://t.co/jc9p6qgQ34 — Rufus T. Firefly, FU (sworn enemy of Rakell) 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) March 5, 2021

Does anybody care to ask the “experts” to weigh in on this one?

You can stuff more “kids in cages” but you can’t send your kids to school because it’s too dangerous. https://t.co/gd4FIfFtuK — 🇺🇸🍀 Lisa McG🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) March 5, 2021

Funny how fickle science can be. So now the rest of us who have been operating at limited mandated capacity only have to claim “extraordinary circumstances”? https://t.co/p6RB1ICT5n — Tracy (@JustaThought47) March 5, 2021

It’s no wonder Biden isn’t going to be doing any press conferences for the foreseeable future.

