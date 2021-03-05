https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/biden-admin-reportedly-gives-green-light-to-open-back-up-to-pre-covid-capacity-migrant-holding-facilities-only/

President Biden has said that governors who have opened their states back up are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking,” but apparently exceptions apply to that rule:

Would “extraordinary circumstances” qualify as a “crisis”? Because we’ve been informed that’s definitely not the case.

“Priorities” have been spotted:

The “science” is strong with this administration!

Does anybody care to ask the “experts” to weigh in on this one?

It’s no wonder Biden isn’t going to be doing any press conferences for the foreseeable future.

