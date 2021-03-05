https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2021/03/05/biden-indian-descent-americans-are-taking-over-the-country-n1430336

It’s been 44 days since President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was inaugurated, and he has yet to hold a press briefing. Apparently this is some sort of record, but Biden needn’t worry because his enablers in the press are scrambling to come up with excuses for him. It’s a “new media strategy in a new media environment” or something. Or, no, wait, ol’ Joe is just too busy with the pandemic! Yeah, that’s the ticket.

If you’ve paid any attention to Biden at any point in his half-century in public life, though, you know the real reason he can’t be trusted to field a bunch of questions from reporters he hasn’t rehearsed with: He’s a big dummy and he says lots of dumb things when he has to speak extemporaneously. That’s been true for decades, and it’s even worse now that he’s pushing 80 and his brain is turning into tapioca pudding. His aides want to differentiate him from the gaffemaster he replaced, so they’re keeping him under wraps as much as possible.

But there’s only so much they can do. He’s the president and he has to make public appearances from time to time, or else people will start to wonder if he’s still alive. And his bumbling staffers can’t script everything he says. So we can look forward to more Biden gaffes, like the one you’re about to hear, for the next four years or until Kamala takes over.

Steven Nelson, NY Post:

President Biden on Thursday made one of his most head-turning comments since being sworn in when he told an Indian American aerospace engineer that immigrants from the subcontinent are “taking over” the US. “It’s amazing. Indian-descent Americans are taking over the country — you, my vice president, my speechwriter,” Biden told Swati Mohan, NASA’s guidance and controls operations lead for the Mars Perseverance rover landing.

This isn’t Biden’s first cringeworthy remark about Indian-Americans. There was this classic from the ’08 campaign trail:

“In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7/11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

Well, Obama obviously didn’t mind.

Is this stuff racist? I dunno. It doesn’t seem racist to me, no matter who’s saying it. I don’t think Joe Biden has hate in his heart when he says these stupid, stupid things. He thinks he’s relating to people by saying this crap about them. He’s not racist, he’s just old.

(And hey, didja know his VP is half-Indian? That’s the half all the Dems use when they get tired of calling you racist against black people. Like Kamala did. To Biden. At a debate.)

But we live in a society where Dr. Seuss’s books are getting banned because 80 years ago he drew a Chinese kid holding chopsticks. Everywhere you look, somebody’s getting fired for saying something that somebody, somewhere, interpreted as racist. Hell, Hank Azaria was pressured to quit playing Apu on The Simpsons after 30 years, because suddenly it’s racist for a white person to be funny playing a person of a different race.

Can you even imagine if the previous president had said this out loud into a microphone? You’d have to peel Brian Stelter off the ceiling.

Hell, last week Biden blurted out what sounded a lot like the N-word, and all the libs pretended it never happened because they just don’t want to deal with it.

Fortunately for Joe, he’s a Democrat who managed to get elected president, so those rules don’t apply to him. He gets the benefit of the doubt because they’re stuck with him. Congrats, Dems, you got the guy you wanted!

