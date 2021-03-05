https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/biden-labor-board-blocks-construction-workers-union-exodus/

(FREE BEACON) – The Biden administration is blocking the exits for construction workers who unanimously voted to cut ties with their union.

The National Labor Relations Board refused to allow a group of Indiana workers to hold a vote that would decertify their representation with the local carpenters’ union despite the group’s unanimous support for cutting ties. The group of workers submitted the request to the regional NLRB, which blocked the attempt to decertify.

The board’s lawyers allege that the workers are engaging in “bad faith” bargaining, according to the case filing. Indiana is a right-to-work state, meaning the state allows employees to work without requiring union membership, but the board is blocking the vote under federal law on the grounds of bad faith bargaining.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

