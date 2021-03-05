https://www.oann.com/biden-speaking-with-republican-lawmakers-about-covid-relief-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-speaking-with-republican-lawmakers-about-covid-relief-bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021

The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to get the coronavirus relief package passed in the Senate. While speaking with reporters at the White House on Thursday, Joe Biden said he’s continuing talks with his “Republican friends” in order to keep the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill on track to pass in the Senate.

This comes as a majority of Senate Republicans are opposed to the spending bill due to its massive size and wasteful spending. Many have referred to the legislation as a “Democrat wish list” that includes numerous non-coronavirus related measures.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of my Republican friends in the House and the Senate, continue to do that, and we’ve met a number of meetings with Republicans on the coronavirus bill,” Biden stated. “And House, Senate, combination of both, so we’re keeping everybody informed.”

.@VP Harris breaks 50-50 tie for the Senate to officially begin debate on COVID-19 Relief Bill. pic.twitter.com/ijQAKK7h1k — CSPAN (@cspan) March 4, 2021

The Senate took its first step toward passing the relief package on Thursday after the chamber voted to begin debate going into the weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

