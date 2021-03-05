https://bigleaguepolitics.com/bipartisan-group-of-senators-introduces-bill-to-remove-war-powers-from-joe-biden/

A bipartisan group of senators have introduced a bill to remove war powers from President-imposed Joe Biden.

The move comes in response to a unilateral strike on Syria by Biden, which had enjoyed relative peace during the Trump administration. Biden’s crazed warmongering has alarmed Republicans and Democrats who want to stop the permanent occupation of the Middle East and other areas across the world by U.S. forces.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN) are spearheading the measure to end the authorizations for the use of military force that have been exploited over the past decades to give the president unilateral power over foreign policy decisions.

“Last week’s airstrikes in Syria show that the executive branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers,” Kaine said. “Congress has a responsibility to not only vote to authorize new military action, but to repeal old authorizations that are no longer necessary.”

“Congress has been operating on autopilot when it comes to our essential duties to authorize the use of military force,” Young said. “The fact that authorities for both of these wars are still law today is illustrative of the bipartisan failure of Congress to perform its constitutionally-mandated oversight role.”

Others have signed on as sponsors for the critical legislation, including Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). An impressive bipartisan coalition has also formed in the House to push back against the excesses of neoconservative military adventurism.

Big League Politics has reported on how Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Ro Khanna (R-CA) combined their efforts to oppose unlawful executive war powers while Trump was in office:

On Friday, July 12, 2019, the House voted 251-170 to greenlight an amendment which would block President Donald Trump from taking military action against Iran. The amendment in question would bar funds for U.S. military action against Iran unless Congress has declared war or implemented another authorization measure. Several America First Republicans broke party lines to support this amendment, including staunch America First congressman Matt Gaetz, who co-sponsored the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). 27 Republicans joined Democrats to support the amendment. On the other hand, 7 Democrats voted against it. California Congressman Ro Khanna, the chief sponsor of this amendment, praised this measure for the message it sends to Trump. Khanna told reporters, “It reminds the president that the American people, both Democrats and Republicans, don’t want another war in the Middle East.” He added, “The president was fully aware of this. This is what he said when he campaigned, and he’s probably going to want to say it again when he campaigns again. So I think it’s a reminder to him of where public sentiment is and that he shouldn’t get too influenced by the Washington establishment.” The Iran amendment was added in the middle of rising tensions with the Islamic Republic. A few weeks ago, Trump said that he was preparing to launch an attack on Iran after it shot down an unmanned American drone.

Even though the War Party got their man in the White House in Ol’ Mush-Brain Joe, the interventionist foreign policy remains unpopular, and more politicians are willing to end a so-called War on Terror that is now headed to the homeland.

