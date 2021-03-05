https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/05/blue-checks-are-afraid-of-life-getting-back-to-normal-really-they-are-tweeting-this-to-their-followers-right-now/
Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of @19thnews, tweeted on Friday night that she “panicked about life inching back toward ‘normal’”:
Suddenly, today, I panicked about life inching back toward “normal.”
I don’t want to travel endlessly for work. I don’t want my weekends to be over-committed with activities. I don’t want to miss bedtime with my kid. I don’t want to wear blazers — or, hell, even shoes.
— Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 6, 2021
You see, there have been many “liberating” moments in the past year that counter all the truly awful parts:
This year has been heartbreaking, depressing, paralyzing — in almost every way.
But some things about it have also been liberating, and I have to figure out how to cling to those things in a vaccinated future — even when others expect me not to.
— Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 6, 2021
The NYT’s Taylor Lorenz agrees:
The thought of going back to my old routine horrifies me https://t.co/gwxwaH4rIG
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 6, 2021
As does former HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen:
Yes to this. A thousand times yes. https://t.co/dVLvRA9wOl
— Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 6, 2021
Security expert Garrett Graff says he’s “terrified about returning to the life I had pre-pandemic”:
I started to feel so much of this this week too. I want to travel and eat out so badly—and yet am terrified about returning to the life I had pre-pandemic. https://t.co/ijRyah6jFm
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) March 6, 2021
Conservative Mindy Finn feels this way, too:
I feel this in every way. I finally cleaned out my closet of heels the other day and put my beloved slipper collection in their place. Then, I cried tears of joy.
— Mindy Finn (@mindyfinn) March 6, 2021
Since some of y’all have subscribed to this exchange, I’ll add: I received slippers as birthday gifts from two different loved ones a couple of weeks ago, and I felt completely seen.
— Mindy Finn (@mindyfinn) March 6, 2021
And CNN’s Brian Stelter says “this is exactly where” his wife is “right now”:
this is exactly where @JamieStelter is right now, and i think it helps to hear other people say it too
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 6, 2021
With all due respect to all of these blue-checks, GTFOH.
