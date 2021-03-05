https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/05/blue-checks-are-afraid-of-life-getting-back-to-normal-really-they-are-tweeting-this-to-their-followers-right-now/

Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of @19thnews, tweeted on Friday night that she “panicked about life inching back toward ‘normal’”:

You see, there have been many “liberating” moments in the past year that counter all the truly awful parts:

The NYT’s Taylor Lorenz agrees:

As does former HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen:

Security expert Garrett Graff says he’s “terrified about returning to the life I had pre-pandemic”:

Conservative Mindy Finn feels this way, too:

And CNN’s Brian Stelter says “this is exactly where” his wife is “right now”:

With all due respect to all of these blue-checks, GTFOH.

