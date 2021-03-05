https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/05/blue-checks-are-afraid-of-life-getting-back-to-normal-really-they-are-tweeting-this-to-their-followers-right-now/

Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of @19thnews, tweeted on Friday night that she “panicked about life inching back toward ‘normal’”:

Suddenly, today, I panicked about life inching back toward “normal.” I don’t want to travel endlessly for work. I don’t want my weekends to be over-committed with activities. I don’t want to miss bedtime with my kid. I don’t want to wear blazers — or, hell, even shoes. — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 6, 2021

You see, there have been many “liberating” moments in the past year that counter all the truly awful parts:

This year has been heartbreaking, depressing, paralyzing — in almost every way. But some things about it have also been liberating, and I have to figure out how to cling to those things in a vaccinated future — even when others expect me not to. — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 6, 2021

The NYT’s Taylor Lorenz agrees:

The thought of going back to my old routine horrifies me https://t.co/gwxwaH4rIG — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 6, 2021

As does former HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen:

Yes to this. A thousand times yes. https://t.co/dVLvRA9wOl — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 6, 2021

Security expert Garrett Graff says he’s “terrified about returning to the life I had pre-pandemic”:

I started to feel so much of this this week too. I want to travel and eat out so badly—and yet am terrified about returning to the life I had pre-pandemic. https://t.co/ijRyah6jFm — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) March 6, 2021

Conservative Mindy Finn feels this way, too:

I feel this in every way. I finally cleaned out my closet of heels the other day and put my beloved slipper collection in their place. Then, I cried tears of joy. — Mindy Finn (@mindyfinn) March 6, 2021

Since some of y’all have subscribed to this exchange, I’ll add: I received slippers as birthday gifts from two different loved ones a couple of weeks ago, and I felt completely seen. — Mindy Finn (@mindyfinn) March 6, 2021

And CNN’s Brian Stelter says “this is exactly where” his wife is “right now”:

this is exactly where @JamieStelter is right now, and i think it helps to hear other people say it too — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 6, 2021

With all due respect to all of these blue-checks, GTFOH.

