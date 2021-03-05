https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-report-claims-cuomo-advisors-pressured-officials-to-alter-covid-nursing-home-stats/

BLAME GAME: NY Governor Blames ‘Staffers’ for Bringing Deadly CoVID Pandemic into Nursing Homes

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.14.20

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to deflect criticism of his handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in recent days; telling reporters that “staffers” brought the contagion into nursing homes.

“We never told a nursing home: ‘You have to accept a CoVID positive person.’ The hospitals were never overwhelmed. We were never in a situation where we had to have a nursing home accept them,” said Cuomo.

“The law is exactly the opposite… We never got to the point where we had a scarcity of beds. People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel,” he added.

NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes: “People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel.” pic.twitter.com/eFDMhdXtiO — The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2020

Cuomo blames GOP, NY Post for controversy over nursing home COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/2bIz9Ia5OH pic.twitter.com/rvAEPK9jPa — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo blames nursing home staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities. “We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” pic.twitter.com/8sw4ALIqBr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020

“We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff!” said the Governor.

Watch Cuomo’s comments above.