BLAME GAME: NY Governor Blames ‘Staffers’ for Bringing Deadly CoVID Pandemic into Nursing Homes
10.14.20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to deflect criticism of his handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in recent days; telling reporters that “staffers” brought the contagion into nursing homes.
“We never told a nursing home: ‘You have to accept a CoVID positive person.’ The hospitals were never overwhelmed. We were never in a situation where we had to have a nursing home accept them,” said Cuomo.
“The law is exactly the opposite… We never got to the point where we had a scarcity of beds. People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel,” he added.
NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes: “People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel.” pic.twitter.com/eFDMhdXtiO
— The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2020
Cuomo blames GOP, NY Post for controversy over nursing home COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/2bIz9Ia5OH pic.twitter.com/rvAEPK9jPa
— New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2020
.@NYGovCuomo blames nursing home staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities.
“We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” pic.twitter.com/8sw4ALIqBr
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020
“We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff!” said the Governor.
BREAKING REPORT: NY Times Says Cuomo ‘Severely Undercounted’ CoVID Nursing Home Deaths
1.28.21
A bombshell report from the New York Times is raising serious new questions over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the CoVID-19 pandemic; claiming his administration “severely undercounted” fatalities related to the virus in nursing homes across the state.
“The New York State attorney general accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released on Thursday,” reports The New York Times.
“The count of deaths in state nursing homes has been a source of controversy for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Department officials, who have been sensitive to any suggestion that they played any role in the number of nursing home deaths, which the state put at more than 8,500,” adds the newspaper.
“Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.’s published total nursing home death data,” a summary states.
