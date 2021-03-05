https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/05/build-back-better-lol-comfortably-smug-just-needs-1-painfully-true-tweet-to-obliterate-bidens-economy-and-its-perfect/

Biden is just a disaster, folks. We knew he would be bad but … wow.

Seriously, we have yet to see any Democrat make any sort of case as to how the things he’s doing is ‘building anything back better.’ Do you know anyone who is happier OTHER than the Communist Party of China?

Comfortably Smug perhaps said it best:

Stocks down, price of gas up, and no 2k check. This is the Joe Biden economy. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 4, 2021

And it’s only going to get worse, we’re afraid.

The puppet has no idea what is happening and those who really and truly wanted to turn America into a progressive shi*thole are more than happy to let ol’ Sleepy Joe take the fall.

Man …

Build Back Better!! — Kolozone (@kolozone) March 5, 2021

It’s like opposite day with ol’ Joe.

Illegals with COVID turned loose in Texas — SaMpLe€AtL🐘🦏🦁🐯🦛🦒🐆🦓🦩🦧🐝🦇 (@SampleATL) March 4, 2021

at least when we’re all broke we can finally be equal — Bryan (@brostoevksy) March 4, 2021

Equally miserable.

Yay.

He shut down the Keystone pipeline having a direct affect on gas prices. But hey green energy right??? Meanwhile he’s paving the way to support the Qatar-Turkey pipeline and bombing anyone in the way of it. — Devin Kyriakos (@devinkyriakos11) March 5, 2021

To his credit, he is giving “80 million” people exactly what they deserve. — irdisa (@irdisa1) March 5, 2021

They wanted this.

C’mon man!

