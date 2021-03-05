https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/03/cancel-culture-lefts-attack-gods-creation-frontpagemagcom/

A glimpse inside the totalitarian hatred of human creativity – and existence.

[To get the whole story on the roots of the Left’s malice and what lies behind its war of destruction on free societies, read Jamie Glazov’s United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror: CLICK HERE.]

Subscribe to the Glazov Gang‘s YouTube Channel and follow us on Instagram: @JamieGlazov, Parler: @Jamieglazov11 and Twitter: @JamieGlazov.

This new Glazov Gang episode features Will Johnson, the Founder of UniteAmericaFirst.com.

Will focuses on The Left’s Attack on God’s Creation?, analyzing the totalitarian hatred of human creativity – and existence.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Will discuss Coca-Cola & Being ‘Less White’, where he unveils The sick and twisted world of “diversity training.”

Subscribe to the Glazov Gang‘s YouTube Channel and follow us on Instagram: @JamieGlazov, Parler: @Jamieglazov11 and Twitter: @JamieGlazov.