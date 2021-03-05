https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/catholic-school-students-expelled-using-racist-acne-medication-sue-20-million/

(100 PERCENT FED UP) – Do you need more evidence to prove we are living in a clown world? Well, we have it. It turns out that if you have bad acne as a young teenager and use facial products to try to fix it, you are a racist. Don’t believe us, though; take St. Francis High School’s word for it in Mountain View, California.

The Daily Mail Reports: “Two teenage boys are suing an exclusive Catholic school for $20 million claiming the ‘blackface’ photo they were ‘forced out’ over was actually green acne medication. The former students and their parents launched the lawsuit against St Francis High School in Mountain View, California, after the viral image sparked outrage last year.

“They say the school offered them an ultimatum to leave or be expelled. The school says the teens left voluntarily. A third boy who was in the image went to a different school and is not involved in the suit, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.”

