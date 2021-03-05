https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-virus-updates-bolsonaro-tells-brazilians-to-stop-whining-as-nation-sees-record-deaths_3722080.html

The Health Ministry of Brazil registered 75,102 additional cases of the CCP virus on Thursday, the most in a single day since July and the second-highest on record. Brazil also recorded 1,699, decreasing slightly from the previous two days of record deaths.

Relief Bill Contains $10 Billion for Global Response

The $1.9 trillion relief bill under consideration by the Senate contains some $10 billion for the global response to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus outbreak, which causes the disease COVID-19, including several hundred million for pandemic-related efforts that have both a domestic and international scope.

The spending proposals are featured across five sections of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations portion of the bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (pdf).

Travel Industry Bets on Vaccine Passports to Draw Brits to the Mediterranean

The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for a large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer.

Airlines such as EasyJet saw outbound bookings from Britain surge last week as the government raised the prospect of a return to quarantine-free summer travel, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

NY Officials Altered Count of Nursing Home Deaths: Report

Some New York lawmakers are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment after reports late Thursday that his top aides altered a state Health Department report to omit the true number of people killed by COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes.

It’s the latest blow for Cuomo, who’s been besieged by a one-two punch of scandals involving his handling of nursing home deaths and accusations that he made lewd comments and inappropriately touched two former aides and a woman that he met at a wedding he officiated.

Prioritize Overweight People for Vaccinations: Study

People who are obese should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new study.

Researchers with the World Obesity Federation found that 2.2 million of the 2.5 million COVID-19 deaths reported by the end of February occurred in countries where more than half of the population is classified as overweight.

