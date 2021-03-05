https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/03/05/chicago-school-district-teaches-its-teachers-about-white-supremacy-including-the-snow-shoveling-kind-n338414
About The Author
Related Posts
Soccer Star Socks It to BLM: Black People Are 'Not a Token Gesture or a Thing to Hang Your Movement On'
February 22, 2021
Mark Your Calendar: CPAC Recap Live Chat at 8PM Eastern
March 3, 2021
'Meet the Press' Host Chuck Todd: Trump Is an 'Arsonist' for Opposing a Biden Victory
January 3, 2021
Given U.S. Unemployment Situation, $15 Federal Minimum Wage Is Foolish
February 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy