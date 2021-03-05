http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-hPioxe6RMM/

China Daily (CD) reports the U.S. government is considering tighter gun controls following months of record gun sales.

According to CD, “The FBI said it processed a record 39.7 million firearms background checks in 2020, more than 10 million up over 2019, the most of any year since the agency started recording the data in 1998.”

They then quote firearm-related death figures from the gun controllers’ go-to site, Gun Violence Archive, and note the Biden administration is reacting to deaths and sales by pursuing more controls.

They also note that Democrat senators are pushing Biden to adopt more controls:

Numerous groups and individuals have been pushing the government to act on gun control. A group of 12 Senate Democrats led by Dianne Feinstein of California sent a letter to Biden urging him to nominate a permanent director to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, and empower that person to enact a raft of executive gun control measures.

CD notes that Biden is open to some executive action for gun control but appears wary of going too far with such options.

However, he makes clear he is open to a wide range of gun control legislation should Congress pass it and send it to his desk.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

