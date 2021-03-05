https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/miami-beach-to-remove-over-1500-iconic-palm-trees-to-make-climate-freaks-happy/

Miami Beach to Remove Over 1500 Iconic Palm Trees

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner has come out against the policy in recent weeks. He casts the program as a mass removal of palms that will damage the Beach brand and has rallied some residents behind his cause.

“The removal of so many iconic, beautiful palm trees, including royal palms, will have a negative impact on our historic, cultural and economic brand,” Meiner wrote in an email. “Millions of tourists throughout the U.S. and the world annually visit Miami Beach and palm trees are an integral part of our brand. There are only a handful of tropical climates in the United States where palm trees can grow.”











