After eBay announced Thursday its plans to scrub the site of Dr. Seuss books deemed “offensive,” a number of social media users expressed outrage and alleged a double standard over the continuing sales of copies of hateful books such as Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” on the retail site.

“So @eBay bans @DrSeuss, but Hitler’s #MeinKampf is allowed,” tweeted Rabbi Yisroel Kahan.

Copies of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” will cease publication and be pulled from stores like eBay. At the time this article was published, copies of all six books remain for sale on eBay.

This reporter reached out to eBay on Thursday, giving them over 15 hours to respond. However, no response was given.

At the time of publication, copies of “Mein Kampf” remain on eBay.

EBay is working to prevent the resale of six books by Dr. Seuss that were pulled by the company in charge of the author’s works because they contain offensive imagery #WSJWhatsNow pic.twitter.com/HdX42s20mZ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 5, 2021

After Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday its plans to stop publication and licensing of the six books due to racist and insensitive imagery, a number of companies have ceased sales of the books.

Some have stood against the move, like The New York Public Library and Denver Public Library, who say they will keep the children’s books on shelves.

