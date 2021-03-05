https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/05/corporate-media-capitol-police-rumors-of-another-capitol-attack-again-prove-to-be-a-dud/

Prophecies of another attack on the Capitol on March 4, reportedly spread by QAnon, went unfulfilled Thursday, leaving the federal grounds devoid of any action and people other than members of the National Guard.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI issued a joint memo just one day before the allegedly potential attack, reportedly warning that “domestic extremists” were ramping up to “take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove democratic lawmakers on or about the 4th of March.”

Capitol Police also signaled the threat of a breach, while federal agents conducted investigations into “whether there was an increase in the number of hotel rooms being rented in Washington, as well as monitoring flights to the area, car rental reservations and any buses being chartered to bring groups into the capital.”

Some law enforcement officials including Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant-at-arms, said there was “no indication that groups will travel to Washington D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence,” but some including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi alleged these reports as gospel truth, even canceling Thursday’s session, a fact she downplayed later.

Corporate media outlets including The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC also latched onto and amplified the narrative that militias would “attack” the Capitol and declare former President Donald Trump the leader of the nation once again. Contrary to their predictions of a rebellion on March 4, DC streets remained relatively empty as razor-wire topped fences, National Guard members, and other performative deterrents have been stationed around the Capitol grounds and parts of the city for multiple weeks now.

“This threat is credible. It’s real,” Democrat Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

March 4 wasn’t the only day the media wrongly predicted violence and chaos by Trump supporters. Shortly before the Democrats’ second attempt to impeach Trump, Politico warned, on the word of unnamed sources in the National Guard, that there were rising “impeachment security concerns” such as rowdy demonstrations that would occur starting at the beginning of the trial in February. The same excuse was used during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which was heavily guarded and restricted.

Even though the DC streets and Capitol remained devoid of any of the formerly predicted “insurrectionists,” Capitol police asked the National Guard to stay in the city for at least two more months due to unspecific “security concerns.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...