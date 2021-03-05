https://www.oann.com/dave-keene-biden-second-amendment-policies-most-radical-since-1960s/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dave-keene-biden-second-amendment-policies-most-radical-since-1960s
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:35 AM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021
The former president of the NRA, Dave Keene, said he’s “sounding an alarm” about the “very radical” actions the Biden administration is taking against the Second Amendment.
In an exclusive interview, Keene sat down with One America’s John Hines to further discuss the topic.