https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/deep-state-rod-rosenstein-now-admits-talked-andrew-mccabe-recording-president-trump-lying-senate-testimony/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who launched the fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in June 2020.

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono asked Rosenstein about the reports that he discussed wearing a wire to spy on President Trump and that he discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Rosenstein answered that he NEVER discussed removing President Trump using the 25th Amendment.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden

However, back in September 2019 memos penned by then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and released to Judicial Watch revealed then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein began plotting Trump’s removal shortly after FBI Director Comey was fired. McCabe’s 2-page memo detailed a “contemporaneous recollection” of a meeting McCabe had with Rosenstein on May 16, 2017 — Just one day before Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate ‘Trump-Russia collusion.’

McCabe detailed how Rosenstein offered to wear a wire into the Oval Office “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.”

Rod Rosenstein and the intel community worked diligently to remove President Trump from office even before he was elected to office.

Rosenstein is now admitting he talked with Andrew McCabe about recording President Trump.

The Washington Examiner reported:

In his first TV interview since leaving the Trump administration in May 2019, Rosenstein told FOX 5 that there was talk of recording the 45th president for the inquiry but denied that he ever intended to wear a “wire” during the turbulent days that followed Trump firing FBI Director James Comey in 2017 before the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel. “I had a conversation with Andrew McCabe about an investigation that he was conducting involving the president. And there was a discussion about whether or not the president would be recorded in the course of that investigation. I never intended to wear a wire, and I think that if Mr. McCabe asked me to wear a wire, we would’ve had to reconsider the whole thing. Because you can’t run an investigation and serve as a witness,” Rosenstein said in an episode of the Siege on Democracy podcast published last month. McCabe, Comey’s deputy who became acting FBI director for a couple months after the firing, made headlines in February 2019, when he corroborated reporting that claimed Rosenstein offered to wear a recording device while talking to other officials to tape Trump secretly.

They lied then. They continue to lie. And they all got away with it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

