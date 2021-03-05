https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/democrat-voted-15-minimum-wage-admits-will-hard-small-businesses/

(DAILY CALLER) – Democratic Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne admitted on a local radio broadcast that the $15 minimum wage pushed by her party will hurt businesses in her district.

“As a small business owner myself, and one that’s been listening to all of our small businesses, in particular in rural Iowa, this will cause harm,” Axne told KMA radio’s “Morning Line” show on Thursday. Axne, serving her second term, narrowly defeated David Young in 2018 and 2020.

Iowa’s minimum wage is currently the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, and Axne believes the benefits of increasing it outweigh the costs.

