On the cusp of Joe Biden’s White House win and with Georgia and his party’s control of the Senate on his mind, Chuck Schumer crowed, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world!”

First things first. Before Democrats change the world, they have to change America.

Basking in world-changing fervor, House Democrats passed the “Equality Act,” which they say will help end discrimination against LGBQT and transgender Americans. If passed in the Senate and signed into law by the president, the Equality Act would promote subjective biological truth and feelings-over-facts mythology.

The Equality Act would:

1) Add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law. Democrats insist that the bill doesn’t expand existing civil rights law; it merely clarifies it. Truth: Any time the federal government creates a law, it doesn’t clarify diddly—it complicates and adds more control over our lives.

2) Make dissenting Americans vulnerable for their beliefs about marriage and biological sex. The Equality Act broadens “discrimination” to mean much more than unjust or prejudicial treatment based on race or gender. It’s now discriminatory to disagree with the construct that there are more than two genders and that we’re not born into one (or more)—we choose who we are.

3) Pressure employers and workers to conform to new sexual norms or risk civil and federal lawsuits. Remember the baker who refused to make a cake for two gay men and their wedding? After months of litigation, legal costs and lost revenue, he won his battle, but lost his livelihood.

4) Force hospitals and insurers to provide and pay for gender conversion “therapy” regardless of moral or medical objections. Imagine the pressure on a surgeon faced with performing an irreversible gender reassignment that runs counter to his or her medical judgment or moral beliefs.

5) Harm families by normalizing hormonal and surgical intervention for gender dysphoric children—even though 80-95 percent cease to feel troubled about their bodies and gender after puberty. Naturally, parents who encourage their kids to give their changeable feelings time to resolve will likely face false accusations of child abuse or worse.

World changers: Act II

Hot on the heels of the misguided Equality Act, is a new and possibly more dangerous one—the “For the People Act of 2021.” For which people? A good portion of half the American people do not trust the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Millions think the party in power used a pandemic to tilt an election. Will the For the People Act of 2021 help restore their trust in free and fair elections? Let’s see:

It would expand mail-in voting, allow inflation of voter rolls (which would likely include dead people), complicate voter verification, enhance voter irregularities and create many other snafus. In short, it would make what many think happened in the 2020 election business as usual.

If signed into law, the For the People Act would pave the way for one-party rule reminiscent of pseudo-democracies and autocracies like Russia.

If perpetual power and election domination is the goal, the For the People Act of 2021 fits the bill. After all, how can Democrats change the world when they lose power every 2-4 years? Logically, the party that keeps power deserves power.

Specifically, the For the People Act of 2021 would:

1) Federalize elections by imposing unconstitutional mandates on states while wresting authority from them to regulate voter registration and process. Further, it would force states to implement early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, online voter registration, and no-fault absentee balloting.

2) Make it more difficult to ensure accuracy at the polls by requiring same-day voter registration. If a person registers and is ready to vote, how can election officials possibly have enough time to verify the accuracy of their registration information and eligibility?

3) Reduce election-day turnout and damage voter morale through 15 days of mandated early voting. This could demoralize those working in get-out-the-vote efforts. It would rob early voters of the information available to Election Day voters. Late-breaking developments can be game changers and can alter voter choice. Information is an essential element of our voting rights and many would be denied it.

4) Degrade registration accuracy by requiring states to automatically register virtually everyone—citizens or not. States would be forced to use lists containing driver’s licensees, those with criminal records, and non-citizens registered for welfare and social security, Medicare and Medicaid. This would create multiple and duplicate registrations and place the burden of determining domiciles on states rather than on voters.

5) Provide opportunities for massive voter registration fraud by hackers and cyber criminals through online voter registration that is not tied to driver’s licenses or other state records. It would make it a criminal offense for a state official to reject a voter registration application even when the official lawfully believes the person is ineligible to vote. It would also require states to allow 16-year-olds to register.

6) Ban state voter ID laws. This inexplicable and unconstitutional overreach would force states to allow people to vote without an ID and by merely signing a statement claiming they are who they say they are. This requirement would allow any and all—underage, ineligible or illegal—to vote with impunity.

World-class marketing

The Equality Act and the For the People Act of 2021 are built on straw men. One is constructed on the claim that LGBQT folks don’t enjoy the same rights as all Americans, the other on the nonsensical and unsupportable claim that voter ID laws are racist.

The party in power are experts in wordplay. By using words like “equality” and phrases like “For the People” when naming House bills, Democrats hide their ideology behind smart marketing.

Consider the Equality Act. Equality. The word soars. It’s majestic in its magnanimity. It trumpets fair-mindedness, tolerance and inclusivity. In a nation of equality, no one’s left behind. Notice the Equality Act’s central theme—discrimination.

Discrimination has become a dirty word. However, we discriminate in a myriad of ways every single day. We watch the shows we like and ignore the ones we don’t. We eat our favorite foods and pass on our not so favorite ones. We scroll past what doesn’t interest us on this Website and click on what does.

We all discriminate, but are we guilty of discrimination by rejecting the party in power’s ideology regarding gender and sexuality? Absolutely not. Disagreement is not discrimination in the way they define it or in any other way.

Neither brave nor new

Chuck Schumer and company’s vision for the world starting with America isn’t brave or new. Brave lawmaking puts country over party and national identity over ideology. Legislation like the Equality Act and the For the People Act of 2021 is just gussied-up socialism lite.

In truth, the Democrats world-changing dreams amount to nothing more than trying to catch up to European nations. As King Solomon observed: There’s nothing new under the sun. And there’s nothing brave about giving in to the spirit of the age. Virtually everything his party is pushing in 2021, President Joe Biden would’ve likely rejected as a senator in 1980 or 1990 or even 2000.

A truly brave new world would be one of honesty regarding truth and respect involving each other. Ramming through bills that counter science, biology and morality and damage one of most basic American freedoms—the vote—make us look not like world changers, but like world-class fools.

We can and should do better. By rejecting truth and morality regarding gender and sexuality and endangering Americans who hold traditional views that run counter to their ideology, Democrats are alienating not unifying most Americans.

World-changing American greatness was built on right beliefs rooted in godly truths. Democrats could very well change the world, but not for the better. Changing the world for good starts with telling the truth. It’s also the only way to true freedom. “And you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” ~Jesus

