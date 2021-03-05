https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541902-democrats-strike-deal-on-jobless-benefits-ending-covid-relief-delay

Senate Democrats have reached a deal on unemployment payments after an hours-long delay snagged the nearly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Democrats will offer a proposal to provide a $300 per week unemployment payment through Sept. 6, according to a Democratic aide.

The deal would also make the first $10,200 of benefits non-taxable for households with an income less than $150,000.

The deal comes as the Senate has been stuck in limbo for hours as Democrats tried to craft an agreement that could get 50 votes within the caucus.

Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinOvernight Defense: Capitol Police may ask National Guard to stay | Biden’s Pentagon policy nominee faces criticism | Naval Academy midshipmen moved to hotels Progressives won’t oppose bill over limits on stimulus checks Senate votes to take up COVID-19 relief bill MORE (D-W.Va.), who was at the center of the hours-long hold up, threw his support behind the new deal.

“We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with unexpected tax bill next year,” he said.

“Those making less than $150,000 and receiving unemployment will be eligible for a $10,200 tax break. Unemployment benefits will be extended through the end of August,” he added.

