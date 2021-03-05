http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Zfgok5LQ-ag/desantis-must-be-destroyed.php

All things considered, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks to be the most successful governor in the United States. The Florida contingent of the garbage media is therefore determined to destroy him one way or another.

At RedState, Sister Toldjah patiently explicates the current media campaign in “A Fed up Ron DeSantis Rips Miami Herald a New One Over ‘Poorly Executed Hit Piece’ on Senior Vaccinations.” Ms. Toldjah’s post is full of the relevant links.

The video below conveys the heart of DeSantis’s response. The enemies of DeSantis are going to have to do better. On a parochial note, I would add only that we could use a man like Ron DeSantis in Minnesota — both to liberate the state and talk back to the Star Tribune.

Ms. Toldjah concludes:

That a “controversy” has been made of DeSantis prioritizing the hardest-hit group of people for vaccinations is just amazing to me, even knowing how our duplicitous media operates. For purposes of discussion, let’s say Gov. Andrew Cuomo prioritized the vaccine for women or in black or Hispanic communities, which are also key voting blocs. Do you think we’d hear criticism from the New York media or national outlets over Cuomo making that key voting bloc a priority? Of course not. I mean, it took the media ten months to finally get around to noticing the nursing home controversy, which was and is an actual scandal. Predictably, this was yet another hit piece designed to dent DeSantis’ political armor, not just in an attempt to once again paint him as the coronavirus villain over governors who actually have done a bad job, like Cuomo, but also because of 2024 considerations. DeSantis has been touted as a possible top presidential contender, and as a result, the media and the left are responding accordingly. It’s especially remarkable when you think about how they routinely accused Trump and DeSantis last year of being willing to sacrifice seniors in order to reopen the economy. Now, they’ve almost quite literally done a full reversal from their previous “we must protect seniors!” stance. Sadly, for them, it all boils down to politics.

Whole thing here.

