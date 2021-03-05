https://hannity.com/media-room/dire-prediction-fauci-warns-americans-of-another-spike-of-covid-cases-despite-vaccines/

Senior White House advisor Doctor Anthony Fauci warned Americans of an impending spike in CoVID cases; saying there’s simply too much “viral activity” occurring despite the distribution of tens of millions of vaccines.

“We’ve just now recently experienced the worst surge,” Fauci said. “The issue is that we are starting to plateau. That plateau is about 60,000 to 70,000 cases a day. When you have that much viral activity in a plateau, it almost invariably means that you are at risk of another spike.

“Many countries in Europe have seen just that — over the past week, an increase in cases by 9 percent, something we desperately want to avoid,” he added.

“Many of us will recall very, very vividly — in the end of the winter and the beginning of the spring — we had a surge that was dominated by the New York metropolitan area. After the surge, what we came down to was a baseline of about 20,000 cases per day. That is a very high baseline, relatively speaking,” he said.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

