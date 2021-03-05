https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/604344905db3705aa0abb1c8
A suicide car bombing killed the Afghan intelligence directorate’s chief prosecutor Saturday, an official said, amid in increase in violence in the war-ravaged country. Sayed Mahmood Agha was on his …
Bollate was the first city in Lombardy, the northern region that has been the epicenter in each of Italy’s three surges, to be sealed off from neighbors because of mutant versions that the World Healt…
Despite their perspicacity, America’s founders could not have envisioned every turn to which human nature would subject the United States. In fairness……
In yet another reminder of the damage inflicted by the Trump-Russia collusion hoax on the establishment media’s credibility and sanity……
Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions. It was being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can …