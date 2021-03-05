http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oAbNxUlGzKo/

Books by Dr. Seuss have soared to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list after it was announced that six of the author’s publications were “canceled” by the left for being “racist.” The Cat in the Hat is currently topping the Amazon list.

Amazon’s second-best seller is currently a Dr. Seuss box set consisting of five publications by the late author, Theodor Seuss Geisel.

At number three is One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, with number four being Green Eggs and Ham, and number five being Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

In total, Dr. Seuss dominated Amazon’s bestselling book list on Friday morning, with 15 of his publications making the site’s top 20 list.

The skyrocketing sales come after it was announced that six Dr. Seuss books, in particular, would no longer be published: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer.

On Monday, a Virginia school system removed the children’s books by Dr. Seuss from its annual Read Across America program over charges that his books have “strong racial undertones.” President Joe Biden has also dropped Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day.

And now, EBay is reportedly banning the six Dr. Seuss books in question, saying that it is working on removing the titles from its online auctions and other listings for violating the site’s “offensive material” policy.

As of Friday, consumers can still purchase the six “canceled” Dr. Seuss books on Amazon — but only if they are willing to pay a hefty price, as the cost of each banned book has skyrocketed on the site.

