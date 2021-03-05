https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/end-border-nightmare-trump-slams-joe-biden-border-crisis-scathing-statement/

Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden on his failure to secure the border which has led to a spiraling crisis.

Joe Biden’s decision to undo Trump’s border policies created a massive surge of migrants and unaccompanied migrant children.

Because of Joe Biden and his globalist handlers, more than 117,000 unaccompanied children are on track to show up to the border this year.

Super Spreader Joe Biden is also releasing COVID positive migrants into the U.S. interior.

Trump blasted Joe Biden’s “disastrous leadership” and said our Border Patrol and ICE agents have been “disrespected, demeaned and mocked” by the Biden Admin.

“The Biden Administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our Nation,” Trump said. “Keep illegal immigration, crime, and the China Virus out of our country!”

Full statement by President Trump:

Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden. Our great Border Patrol and ICE agents have been disrespected, demeaned, and mocked by the Biden Administration. A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute. Many have criminal records, and many others have and are spreading covid. Interior enforcement has been shut down—criminals that were once promptly removed by our Administration are now being released back onto the street to commit heinous and violent crimes. ICE officers are desperate to remove these convicted criminals, but Biden won’t let them. The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers. When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country’s history. Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws. There has never been a time on our southern border like what is happening now but more importantly, what is about to happen. Now that Biden has implemented nationwide Catch-and-Release, illegal immigrants from every corner of the Earth will descend upon our border and never be returned. You can never have a secure border unless people who cross illegally are promptly removed. I had a great relationship with Mexico, and its wonderful president, but all of that has been dissipated by the gross incompetence and radicalism of the people currently in charge. The Remain in Mexico Policy was incredible, but immediately abandoned by Biden, probably because it worked so well. Likewise, our Safe Third Agreements in Central America were extraordinarily successful, so Biden foolishly ditched them too. We stopped payment of the hundreds of millions of dollars paid to them and then developed an excellent relationship that made our country and their countries more secure. We put in place powerful rules and procedures to stop the smuggling and trafficking, but the Biden Administration has abandoned these proven strategies and instead given the smugglers and traffickers effective control of our border. Despite being delayed by years of litigation and politics by the democrats, the wall is almost finished and can be quickly completed. Doing so will save thousands of lives. The Biden Administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our Nation. Keep illegal immigration, crime, and the China Virus out of our country!

