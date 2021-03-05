https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/enough-enough-trump-tells-gop-republicans-quit-using-name-fundraising-without-permission/

For years the Republican Party has been fundraising off of President Trump’s name — even when they were attacking him at the same time.

In 2020 the Republican Party somehow managed to turn a landslide victory for President Trump into a defeat.

The election was filled with impossibilities and obvious fraud.

Much of it was even recorded on video.

But the Republican Party quickly moved on after Joe Biden was declared the winner.

The GOP let the Trump campaign and Trump supporters battle to find the truth of the election.

We can guarantee you The Gateway Pundit did more work to seek the truth and expose the fraud than the GOP did in the past four months.

Then just last week, after abandoning President Trump in November, the GOP announced they were going to create a new committee to discuss election integrity.

What a crock!

But enough is enough.

President Trump notified the GOP that they will be cracking down on the use of President Trump’s name for fundraising.

This is terrible news for the GOP who relied on Trump for years to bring in the donations.

Not any more.

Politico reported:

That’s not all. Trump and his new campaign team are also cracking down on the use of the president’s name for fundraising — a huge draw attracting small-dollar donors. Three sources told us that Trump, who made his fortune licensing his name, has felt burned and “abused” by the GOP bandying about his name to haul in money. His team has conveyed that any Republican or GOP committee seeking to use it needs explicit approval, according to five sources familiar with the situation. One Trump adviser said they’ve been sending out cease-and-desists to faux PACs using Trump’s name to fundraise, among other demands to knock it off. In his CPAC speech last weekend, Trump reinforced the point by directing all fundraising to his own campaign entities. He told attendees “there’s only one way” to donate to Trump Republicans: through his own Save America PAC. That move came around the same time that McCarthy’s own reelection campaign took down a website called Trumps-Majority.com, a landing page for donations that appeared to go live around the time McCarthy met with Trump in Florida.

Conservative Treehouse added — “The control over the political funding mechanisms, in combination with control over who can use the Trump name for fundraising, is a powerful position to take over the internal party apparatus. Combine the monetary control with a MAGA base who will not support any candidate President Trump does not endorse and there is a clear process to remove the DeceptiCons.”

