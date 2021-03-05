https://thehill.com/homenews/news/541911-ex-trump-appointee-arrested-in-capitol-riot-complains-he-wont-be-able-to-sleep

Federico Guillermo Klein, a former State Department staff assistant who was arrested Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, has reportedly complained that he won’t be able to sleep in prison.

Klein appeared for his first virtual court hearing Friday before U.S. Magistrate Zia M. Faruqui in Washington, D.C., where he was informed that prosecutors would be looking to put him in jail following next week’s hearing, The Washington Post reports.

In response to the news, Klein, who held a top-secret clearance until he resigned the day before President BidenJoe BidenTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot FireEye finds evidence Chinese hackers exploited Microsoft email app flaw since January Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants MORE‘s inauguration, requested that he receive better sleeping conditions.

“I wonder if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep. … I mean, I really haven’t slept all that much, your honor,” Klein said at the end of the hearing, according to the Post.

He added, “It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere.”

Faruqui reportedly responded to Klein’s request by assuring him that if he encountered any such problems while in D.C. prison, his concerns would be addressed.

“Very well, I appreciate that,” Klein replied, the Post reported.

Klein is facing six charges, including assault, resisting or impeding certain weapons, and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. His arrest marks the first time a Trump appointee is facing criminal charges in connection with the riot.

Klein’s requests follow another Capitol rioter’s prison demands: Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was moved to a different facility last month to accommodate his organic diet.

