UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021
Despite Democrats’ claim the January 6 protests were an “armed insurrection,” the FBI has now revealed no one arrested was carrying a single firearm on the Capitol grounds that day. One America’s Pearson Sharp reports.