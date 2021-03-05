https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fencing-around-st-johns-church-taken-next-white-house-blm-poster-remains/

The fence around St John’s Church set on fire by BLM rioters has been removed. The fence is gone but the BLM banner stays.

In August last year crowds of Black Lives Matter terrorists paraded in front of the White House in violent riots. These rioters chanted ‘Burn it down’ when their attention was focused on the historic St. John’s Church across the street.

The rioters eventually did set the historic church on fire and then came back and asked if they could paint BLM murals on the church:

The day after the riots, President Trump crossed the street and held a bible in the air, and said the following:

“We have the greatest country in the world. I’m going to keep it nice and safe,” Trump said, after posing for a photo w/ senior admin officials. He spent less than 5 minutes outside the church. Earlier in the Rose Garden, Trump called himself an “ally” of peaceful protesters — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 1, 2020

The Daily Caller reported on Monday the fence surrounding the church was taken down:

City authorities dismantled the protective fencing around the historic St. John’s Church next door to the White House on Monday, roughly nine months after it was first erected.

The report included a tweet with a picture of the church with no fencing around it:

They’re taking down the fencing around St Johns church near the White House pic.twitter.com/GHpf8La0F1 — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 1, 2021

What the Daily Caller neglected to report is that the fencing around the church may be gone but the BLM banner remains on the church.

