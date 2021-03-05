https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/georgia-governor-brian-kemp-wanting-run-2022-role-2020-election-may-not-good-idea/

On November 23, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp certified the results of the 2020 election for Joe Biden. In announcing this action the Governor shared the following:

Earlier today, Secretary Raffensperger presented the certified results of the 2020 general election to my office. Following Judge Grimberg’s ruling yesterday, state law now requires the Governor’s Office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate recount if they choose. Georgia has runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats and a Public Service Commissioner scheduled to occur over the next several weeks. We demand complete explanations for all the discrepancies identified so that our citizens will have complete confidence in our elections. In the runoff election, we cannot have lost memory cards or stacks of uncounted ballots. We must have full transparency in all monitoring and counting. Every legal vote must be counted, and the security of the ballot box must be protected. As Governor, I have the solemn responsibility to follow the law, and that is what I will continue to do. We must all work together to ensure citizens have confidence in future elections in our state. Thank you, God bless you, and may God continue to bless the Great State of Georgia.”

What the governor and his corrupt Secretary of State Raffensperger didn’t share is that the results of their election which they were certifying were invalid. These results included hundreds of thousands of invalid votes for Joe Biden. Because Kemp awarded the election in the state to Biden by only 12,000 votes, it was clear that President Trump was the real winner:

In late January 2021, Kemp announced that he would be running again in 2022:

Gov. Brian Kemp said he feels “great” about his upcoming 2022 reelection campaign, even amid reports that former President Donald Trump remains determined to campaign against Kemp, who was once among his strongest allies. “I’m looking forward to running on my record,” Kemp said in an interview with WABE.

President Trump is not a fan of Kemp in the least and recently shared this at CPAC:

Trump also told Newsmax TV’s Mark Halperin in an interview backstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference event in Orlando that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s actions after the 2020 election were “sad…. … “In the case of Gov. Kemp, he was in last place or just about in last place. I endorsed him. He ended up winning the election and he certainly was not very effective for the Republican party, to put it nicely. So I think that was an endorsement that hurt us but sometimes that will happen. You can’t pick 100% of the winners.” Kemp’s performance, Trump added, was “sad” because of “what he did for the Republican Party and to the Republican Party and to the state of Georgia, which is a great state.”

Georgia Governor Kemp may soon have more challenges than figuring out how to beat a competitor in a race for Georgia governor. Kemp has a lot to fess up to.

