The Second Amendment was designed by our Founding Fathers to be a safeguard to protect the rest of our Constitutional Rights. Often times, the mainstream media frames our right to bear arms as nothing more than to protect your home or to go hunting. However, when you look at the framers’ writings, you see that they intended for guns to be one of the many checks and balances to keep our federal government in check.

Now, I want to be clear. I hope that we never even get close to the time where we have to exercise our Second Amendment rights as a part of the checks and balances against a tyrannical government. However, it’s important to understand exactly why the Democrats want to strip us of our Constitutional Right to bear arms. If they take away our ability to protect ourselves, we are 100% dependent upon the government and they can do whatever they want to us.

Glen Caroline explained the illogical rationale behind the Left’s attempts to justify taking away our guns. One of their arguments is that if we are being attacked, we should simply call 911 and wait for the police to show up. Although, on a side note, they are at the same time trying to defund the police. They say that we should leave the shooting to trained experts. This line of reasoning completely ignores the reality of dangerous life-or-death situations where potential victims often times only have a split second to protect themselves.

Many Democrat states have implemented gun-free zones, which is more of an invite to evil armed criminals to run rampant through these areas. There’s no deterrent from a potential shooter, as they know that no one is armed. If we are going to bring back safety to our society, we are going to have to have a trained and armed citizenry.

If we want to have any chance of protecting our Constitutional Rights in the future, we must preserve our Second Amendment rights. We cannot cave to the Left on this. If we do, the rest of our rights will go down the tubes along with it. Get armed. Get trained. Know your facts. Understand what is actually going on. And finally, never give in to the Left.

