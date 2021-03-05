https://rairfoundation.com/globalist-election-rigging-hits-germany-afd-conservative-party-latest-to-face-coordinated-attack/

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) is fighting to formally place the country’s only conservative party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) under surveillance for the laughable charge of “extremism”. The move is Chancellor Angela Merkel’s latest underhanded measure, aimed at delegitimizing and possibly criminalizing the AfD.

For years, the AfD’s political rivals have called on German intelligence to monitor the opposition party, presumably in an effort to silence critics of the government’s migration policy. Just like in Communist East Germany and in all totalitarian regimes, truth-telling involves risks. Four years ago, the AfD became the first avowedly pro-border, anti-illegal immigration party to enter the German Parliament. The AfD may soon become the first major political party to be spied on since the Nazi era ended in 1945.

Left-wing parties are increasingly incapable of accepting the democratic process and the rights of those with whom they disagree. This highly controversial and political fight comes a few months before the September 26, 2021 elections for the German federal parliament (Bundestag) and weeks before regional State elections. Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently serving her final term as chancellor, meaning her successor could be elected this fall as well.

Office for the Protection of the Constitution

Merkel’s now highly politicized Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) is smearing Germany’s fastest growing party as “right-wing extremists” and a “threat to democracy”. The agency claims that one of the most dangerous aspects of the AfD is “racism” towards illegal migrants. Furthermore, the previously non-partisan office has falsely labeled the AfD’s connections to other pro-border organizations (which are also targeted and smeared by left-wing government) such as France’s Identitarian movement as “racist” or “far right wing extremist”. Like the AfD, these organizations fight for enforcement of existing laws and border protections.

Like all government bureaucracies, the BfV office was formed in 1950 with good intentions, but in recent years has been used as a political weapon. In 2018, the head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen lost his job after refusing to target the AfD. Maassen even accused mainstream politicians and media of spreading misinformation about the AfD to divert attention from the brutal murder of a 35-year-old German man, Daniel Hillig, by a group of migrants.

The compromised federal security agency describes the AfD as a threat to democracy meaning, according to the German constitution, that the BfV can be given special rights to monitor the party. The agency already has the power to tap phones, monitor emails, and spy on different state chapters. However, the agency now wants the power to spy on the entire party.

This past Wednesday, a 436 pages long “classifed” report by the federal agency was leaked. The report includes hundreds of pro-German speeches and statements from party members. Many of the members powerful speeches have been previously reported at RAIR, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

The report was supposed to be categorized as “classified information – for official use only”, but mysteriously, the left-wing media received the report and published it despite the counter-espionage agency’s assurance that the results would be kept private.

The international left-wing media cabal immediately launched a coordinated smear campaign against the AfD. Media reported AfD was formally placed under state surveillance. The left-wing New York Times article on the AfD read like Nazi propaganda prior to World War II.

In 1924, Adolf Hitler wrote that propaganda’s “task is not to make an objective study of the truth, in so far as it favors the enemy, and then set it before the masses with academic fairness; its task is to serve our own right, always and unflinchingly.” The Times article on the AfD, like so many other articles on classical liberal parties the Times has written, certainly meets that criteria.

AfD Rejects The Accusations

Prior to the Office for the Preservation of the Constitution’s report being leaked to media, the AfD tried to fight back in court against the agency’s classification as a suspected right-wing extremist organization. The AfD stated in lawsuits that the agency’s public announcement will cause irreparable damage in political elections. However, the left-wing court initially rejected their complaints. Shortly after the court’s rejection, the federal official held a press conference and released their allegations.

Members of the AfD responded with outrage Wednesday, vowing to take legal measures. The fact that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution “misuses the media to go public in advance about a supposedly planned classification of the federal AfD as a suspected case is unacceptable,” said AfD parliamentary group leaders, Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. The timing is suspect, as the agency chose the beginning of an election year “to discredit the largest opposition party” illustrating “how party-political the authority” is. However, neither the party nor its voters would be unsettled by this, stated Weidel.

AfD Party Leader Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland

Another AfD lawmaker, Jürgen Braun, slammed the politically-motivated harassment. “You know you’re living in Germany,” he wrote on Twitter, “when one and a half weeks ahead of two important regional elections and a few months before the national election the domestic secret service declares the biggest opposition party to be suspicious.”

Hours ago, the administrative court in Cologne forbade the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to classify the entire AfD as a suspected :right-wing extremist case” or monitor them. Party leader Alice Weidel released a statement on Twitter emphasizing the purely political motivation behind the attacks and media attention:

Politically Motivated Targeting

The AfD’s supporters believe that Germany’s left-wing establishment, afraid of losing its power and influence, is attempting to outlaw a legitimate party that has pledged to put the interests of German citizens first. The AfD is the only classical European party on the German political spectrum. They are family oriented, want secure borders, and believe in the preservation of the nation state of Germany, much as President Trump did during his presidency in the United States.

The rise of the AfD has been fueled by widespread anger over Merkel’s decision to allow into the country more than a million mostly Muslim migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Merkel’s open border policies are causing security mayhem in Germany, where migrants are raping and assaulting women and children with virtual impunity. Merkel’s migration has not only caused violent crimes to skyrocket, but has had devastating economic consequences.

Voters in Germany have increasingly rejected the multicultural orthodoxy of the mainstream parties and left-wing parties. As the popularity of the AfD increased, so did the political and media elites campaign to delegitimize AfD party members and voters as agitators, arsonists, far-right extremists, fascists, Nazis, homophobes and xenophobes.

Meanwhile, the leader of the party, Dr. Alice Weidel, is a lesbian who has been in a long term relationship with her partner, a female film producer from Sri Lanka. The couple have two adopted children.

Dr.Alice Weidel (right) and her partner (left) Dr.Alice Weidel (right) and her partner (left)

While the party is being smeared as Nazis, Jews in Germany have stopped supporting antisemitic left-wing parties and have flocked to the AfD. As Dr. Vera Kosova, a board member for AfD’s Jewish branch stated, the AfD is the party that stands against anti-Semitism and fights for the Jewish community in Germany. The AfD is the only party standing up to “imported anti-Semitism” as unchecked migration from Muslim-majority countries has flooded the country, puting Jews at risk.

In contrast, Chancellor Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and her left-wing government’s domestic and foreign policies have made the world less safe for Jews, and specifically Germany’s 120,000 Jews. Furthermore, under Merkel, Germany supported the Iran nuclear deal, and offered no statement in response to Iran’s persistent threats to destroy Israel militarily. Merkel has even gone to some lengths to maneuver around new U.S. sanctions on Iran while refusing to outlaw Hizb’allah as the Iranian proxy army of terrorists.

The former head of Israeli Mossad, Rafi Eitan, not only endorses the AfD, but wishes that all European nations had a party as classically Western in its values as the AfD:

Left-Wing History of Targeting AfD

The targeting of the AfD by Chancellor Merkel’s government comes with little surprise. For the past several years, Germany’s left-wing government and political parties have taken extreme and even violent measures to eliminate their only conservative political opposition, the AfD.

Germany’s ruling government, left-wing parties and the media, financially and politically support Antifa, who frequently shut down conservative opposition to their radical globalist agendas. The party has experienced thousands of criminal attacks against their institutions and members by Antifa. The attacks range from arson, harassment, intimidation, doxing, major acts of vandalism, incidences at their homes, burglary, assassination attempts to canceling major political AfD conventions. Last year, an Antifa website “Indymedia” even published “assassination instructions” for attacks on AfD members.

Meanwhile, the media who smear the AfD as extremists have been sympathetic to Antifa and defended and downplayed this highly networked, terrorist organization which is known to be funded by the German government.

German parties across the political spectrum have tried since the party was first democratically elected to disenfranchise the party’s elected representatives. The establishment parties have fought to block the AfD from chairing parliamentary committees in Bundestag.

Global Effort To Destroy Conservative Parties

The move to target Germany’s only conservative party is the latest in a coordinated global effort by left-wing powerful elites and governments to eliminate all opposition to what increasingly appears to be an international effort at installing left wing authoritarian governments.

This attack on the AfD can be seen as the German application of the exact tactics used against Matteo Salvini in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France, Geert Wilders in Netherlands, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, Spain’s Santiago Abascal and of course against successful and popular US president, Donald J. Trump.

The world recently witnessed ridiculous impeachment hearings in Washington that claimed the President incited a violent mob to stormed the Capitol on January 6. Democrats continue to falsely imply that there are links between Republican party members and “right-wing” extremist groups.

While the left In both countries purports to condemn extremists, they are demonstrably in bed with the most dangerous subversive groups, such as Antifa, the Democratic Socialists of America, HAMAS-Linked Council on American Islamic Relations, Students for Justice Palestine, Black Lives Matter, J Street, Women’s March, Muslim Brotherhood, etc.

The left has had incredible success eliminating individuals by smearing them as “far-right” and “right-wing extremists”, now they are using the tactic to eliminate political parties and entire movements. This is just the left’s latest tyrannical attempt to undermine the will of the voters and chip away at the foundations of democratic institutions.

