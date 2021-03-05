https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/mask-high-school-baseball-team

Eventually, we’re going to reach peak mask stupidity. It’s going to hit critical mass, and people will slowly start to be more reasonable. Sadly, that day isn’t today. Some states have started to relax mask mandates, based on data and logic. Unfortunately for a group of high school seniors, they live in Caifornia.

At John Burroughs High School, it’s a tradition for seniors on the varsity team to take a photo in front of the school. I’m going to go out on a limb and say this isn’t a unique tradition. It’s your senior year of school. You’ve been working closely with your teammates for four years. You want a photo to capture this moment in time before you go off into the world. These seniors will definitely remember this moment in time. Every time they look at this picture, they’ll remember how it got them suspended for not wearing masks.

The Burbank Unified School District saw the picture and punished the players for violating COVID-19 safety protocols – not wearing masks and not following proper social distancing. The entire varsity baseball team was suspended from organized practice or conditioning drills for a week and all eight seniors on the team were suspended for two weeks.

The original punishment would have canceled the entire season. The school district had to be talked down to only a two-week suspension.

Here’s where I sound like a broken vinyl with too many scratches in it, but I’ll keep asking until I get an answer. When is enough? We’ve already focused everything on the coronavirus at the expense of every other ailment. High school students have already lost opportunities during the most important years of their lives. They’re suffering from depression and isolation. And grown adults are suspending a group of seniors for taking a photo without masks on.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say it’s less about the photo than about the snitch-ass little bitches who saw the photo. ZOMG! THEY’RE MASKLESS! I HAVE TO WEAR A FIFTH MASK NOW JUST TO BE SAFE! Instead of telling the people complaining where to stick those masks, the kids had to get punished. For all we know, the kids were masked up and just took them off for a quick photo. Again, this is just my assumption. Whatever the reasoning was, it’s stupid and ridiculous.





Biden Calls Red-States NEANDERTHALS… Then BREAKS His Own ‘Mask Rules’ | Louder With Crowder youtu.be

Need a quick laugh? Check out and subscribe to our CrowderBits YouTube channel for Louder with Crowder skits, opens, and parody videos!

From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

