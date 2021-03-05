https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/merrill-lynch-esg-score

Global elites may soon influence every financial aspect of your life — car loans, business loans, mortgages, and more. It’s all thanks to the partnership between America’s biggest banks, the federal government, and global groups like the World Economic Forum —and it has already begun.

The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to describe how Bank of America Merrill Lynch now assigns ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) credit scores for customers. It may not affect you yet, but soon, a low score — based on things like products you buy or how much electricity you use — could significantly impact your life.

Watch the video below for more details:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

