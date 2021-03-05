https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-gop-lt-gov-issues-fiery-response-to-bidens-neanderthal-remark

The Republican Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, called President Biden a “hypocrite” on Thursday after Biden described Texas lifting its mask mandate as “Neanderthal thinking.”

Patrick stated, “‘Neanderthal’ would come to the president very quickly because if you look up the definition of it, it says Neanderthals were hunter-gatherers, and of course, that would be the name of his son (Hunter Biden), who gathers millions for his family from countries around the world.”

Patrick also commented that true “Neanderthal thinking” would be more apropos of California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom “telling his people not to come out of their cave for a year” and New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo “sending patients with COVID to nursing homes” and then covering up the true number of nursing home deaths. Patrick reeled off a list of 15 states besides Texas and Mississippi that didn’t have a mask mandate, snapping, “Let Joe Biden remember that off the top of his head; he couldn’t get by the second state.”

Speaking with Patrick on Thursday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner said of Biden, “He called what you are doing in Texas and what’s happening in the state of Mississippi ‘Neanderthal thinking.’ What is your reaction to that?”

“Well, what I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking’ would be Governor (Gavin) Newsom in California telling his people not to come out of their cave for a year,” Patrick replied. “I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking” the Democrat governor (Andrew) Cuomo of New York sending patients with COVID to nursing homes, where he covered up 12,000 people dying. And as (Texas GOP) Governor (Greg) Abbott mentioned, I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking” of allowing people across the border illegally with COVID, tested positive and put them on a bus.”

As reported by BBC, in mid-February Cuomo admitted at a press conference that his office had significantly underreported the number of nursing home deaths. “More than 15,000 New Yorkers in care homes have died since the start of the pandemic,” the outlet noted. “But — until late last month — the state’s health department had logged just over 8,500 fatalities.”

“And of course that word ‘Neanderthal’ would come to the president very quickly because if you look up the definition of it, it says Neanderthals were hunter-gatherers, and of course, that would be the name of his son, who gathers millions for his family from countries around the world,” Patrick continued. “Secondly, he didn’t look at the facts: Texas did nothing new; we have 15 other states: Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee. Let Joe Biden remember that off the top of his head; he couldn’t get by the second state. Fifteen other states don’t have a mask mandate; we just joined that group.” He added, “We’re looking at this very carefully; we’re not telling people not to wear masks; we’re just removing a mandate.”

Patrick commented, “I go back to the president. How dare him attack Texas for our policies when he is allowing the border to be overrun by people coming here by the hundreds, by the thousands, and testing positive, and coming on a bus to your state wherever you happen to live in the United States of America? What a hypocrite!”

On Wednesday, Joe Biden mocked Texas and Mississippi after their GOP governors announced that they were fully reopening their economies and lifting mandatory mask mandates.

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in mean time everything’s fine, take off your mask,” he said. “Forget it. It’s still matters. … And it’s critical — critical, critical, critical — that they follow the science. Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that; I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.”

The Daily Mail noted that on Thursday, The New York Times “reported that the Biden administration plans to release migrant parents and children within 72 hours of their arrival in the United States. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will now only detain families long enough to schedule court dates, test for COVID-19 and arrange for their transfer to shelters, the outlet reported.”

On Tuesday, an NBC News report stated that “numerous alleged asylum-seekers released into the U.S. by Border Patrol officials quickly tested positive for the coronavirus after their release.”

