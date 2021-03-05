https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/why-kari-lake-left-media

Kari Lake, who has been an anchor with Phoenix’s Fox 10 for 22 years, recently went viral for a video she posted explaining her decision to leave the news media behind.

“In the last few years, I haven’t felt proud to be a member of the media. I’m sure there are other journalists out there who feel the same way,” she said in the video. “I found myself reading news copy that I didn’t believe was fully truthful, or only told part of the story, and I began to fear that I was contributing to the fear and division in this country by continuing on in this profession. It’s been a serious struggle for me and I no longer want to do this job anymore.”

Lake joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Friday to discuss her decision, how newsrooms can better diversify, and where our nation is headed next.

Watch the video below:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

