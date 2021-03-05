https://www.oann.com/i-thought-he-was-trying-to-sleep-with-me-says-gov-cuomos-sexual-harassment-accuser/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=i-thought-he-was-trying-to-sleep-with-me-says-gov-cuomos-sexual-harassment-accuser

UPDATED 8:58 AM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021

One of the three women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment shared her story for the first time on national television.

During an interview with CBS on Thursday, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett spoke about her experience working for Cuomo as his executive assistant and health policy adviser. Bennett said Cuomo would ask intimate questions about her dating life and her age. For instance, he asked her if ” age difference mattered” during an encounter.

Bennett went on to say the governor would comment on her past romantic relationships and at one point implied he wanted to take things a step further. She told the CBS that the governor said he was lonely and was looking for a relationship.

Bennett said she felt forced to respond to her bosses’ remarks as he used his power as a political figure to take advantage of the vulnerable situation. She also noted, at one point she thought he was trying to sleep with her.

CUOMO ACCUSER SPEAKS OUT: In her first television interview, Charlotte Bennett, a former staff member for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks with @NorahODonnell about her allegations against the governor. Watch tonight at 6:30p ET on the CBS Evening News. pic.twitter.com/spHOYkyUvW — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 4, 2021

During a press conference on Wednesday, Cuomo said he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable. However, Bennett said she does not see that statement as an actual apology.

Bennett will likely play a crucial role in the New York attorney general’s investigation into Cuomo. In the meantime, two other women have come forward with similar stories about Cuomo’s alleged misconduct.

