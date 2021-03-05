https://www.dailywire.com/news/immigration-expert-blasts-biden-admin-over-claims-on-border-crisis-an-offense-to-human-intelligence

Former White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during an interview this week, saying that the remarks coming from the Biden administration about the border crisis were an “offense” to logic and reason.

Miller, who made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, was responding to the following diced-up clip that Ingraham played on her show:

“The comment from Secretary Mayorkas is an offense to human intelligence and reason,” Miller said. “When we left office, the border was fully secure. If you came illegally, you were detained and you were safely returned home. That is the definition of border security, that if someone crosses illegally, border agents can apprehend them, and then they can be safely returned to the country they came from.”

“We had that system in place,” Miller continued. “Because we had deals with Mexico. We had deals with Central America; we reformed our asylum regulations. We reformed our intake procedures; we expedited return flights home; we had charter flights leaving every single day to have a safe, secure, humane border. He and his fellow political appointees at DHS dismantled all of that. They dismantled the most effective asylum system that had ever been created in this country. And they [launched] this border crisis. And he needs to own up to that fact and not lie to the American people, and not disrespect the ICE officers and border agents who painstakingly achieved that security plan.”

“And I’ll say one other thing. While they’re pretending to be compassionate, not only are their plans deeply injuring American families and American communities, but they’re destroying the Northern Triangle,” Miller continued. “Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador cannot possibly succeed if this mass exodus of young people is allowed to continue. Those countries won’t have a future. They’re sentencing those countries to generations of poverty and misery.”

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I think Jen needs to spend some time with the Border Patrol, like we did, and live their lives for just a few hours. I don’t think they have a firm grasp on anything, including reality. Now, internal documents obtained by Axios, showing that during the last week of February, Border Patrol referred an average of 321 migrant kids each day to HHS shelters … they’re all soon going to be at maximum capacity. They’re at about 94%. It’s actually worse, though, than this. The Washington Post’s immigration reporter is tweeting that the number of families and minors arriving is expected to be the highest in over 20 years, and the government will use hotels if it runs out of space. When’s the last time you went to a hotel? Now, if it wasn’t that bad, get ready for this — my next guest says that the Biden administration is vastly undercounting the real extent of this crisis. Here now is former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller. Stephen, you and I have been talking about illegal immigration and what it’s doing to the country for years and years and years. But you have a lot of sources in Border Patrol, as well. They’re briefing you about the real situation on the ground today. What are you hearing? STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER: Well, the administration has publicly admitted, which is rather shocking, that 100% of minors traveling alone, many of them teenagers, are being resettled and released all throughout the United States, all 50 states, but what they’re not telling you is that most family units are now also being released, too — and that’s why we’re seeing now 4,000 apprehensions a day, because word has spread, not just in Central America, but throughout the world, that if you come as a family or as a minor, you’re going to be released, and that’s not being publicly disclosed. So what they’re saying publicly, oh, no, we’re still turning away family units. In reality, the majority of family units are now being released into the interior of the country. And a lot of them are going to go into communities that don’t have the hospital capacity, or the health care resources to deal with them. And that’s going to mean during a pandemic, low-income Americans are going to be denied the health care resources that they need. So this really exacerbates a public health crisis, in addition to a national security crisis. INGRAHAM: Well, the DHS Secretary Mayorkas is a radical. He’s blaming the Trump administration, big shock, for the situation unfolding at the border. [START VIDEO] ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, DHS SECRETARY: We do not have the capacity now to address the asylum seekers’ claims … because that system was dismantled in its entirety by the prior administration. … We have to address those implications, not only for the benefit of the of the communities in the United States, but for the migrants themselves. [END VIDEO] INGRAHAM: Stephen, this wouldn’t be happening, right? Would it? If they hadn’t rolled back the Trump border policies and rolled out the red carpet for illegals? MILLER: The comment from Secretary Mayorkas is an offense to human intelligence and reason. When we left office, the border was fully secure. If you came illegally, you were detained and you were safely returned home. That is the definition of border security, that if someone crosses illegally, border agents can apprehend them, and then they can be safely returned to the country they came from. We had that system in place. Because we had deals with Mexico. We had deals with Central America; we reformed our asylum regulations. We reformed our intake procedures; we expedited return flights home; we had charter flights leaving every single day to have a safe, secure, humane border. He and his fellow political appointees at DHS dismantled all of that. They dismantled the most effective asylum system that had ever been created in this country. And they [launched] this border crisis. And he needs to own up to that fact and not lie to the American people, and not disrespect the ICE officers and border agents who painstakingly achieved that security plan. And I’ll say one other thing. While they’re pretending to be compassionate, not only are their plans deeply injuring American families and American communities, but they’re destroying the Northern Triangle. Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador cannot possibly succeed if this mass exodus of young people is allowed to continue. Those countries won’t have a future. They’re sentencing those countries to generations of poverty and misery. INGRAHAM: Well, look, this is about exploiting the labor of these migrants coming across the board. MILLER: Exactly. INGRAHAM: I’m going to say that, that is brutally honest. This is so a lot of rich people can have cheaper landscapers and nannies and whatever. That’s what this is about. It’s nothing humanitarian about it. There’s nothing compassionate about it. It’s so rich people can have cheap labor and businesses don’t have to pay the wages to American citizens. MILLER: The middle class is suffering and those countries are suffering to make rich people richer. INGRAHAM: Yeah, meanwhile, we have 13 illegal immigrants die in this fiery crash because human smuggling on the rise as well because of these policies. It’s all hideous. Steven, thank you so much.

