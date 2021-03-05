https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/05/its-march-20-yeah-thats-it-qanon-theorists-get-it-so-wrong-on-march-4-insurrection-claim-its-still-happening-and-lol/

There are QAnon theorists? For real?

Huh.

Some people have WAAAAAY too much free time on their hands.

They had the wrong day, those theorists.

Whoda thunk a boogieman created by a bunch of bored trolls in social media wouldn’t be a reliable source.

We’re shocked.

From Newsweek:

Some QAnon supporters seemed to rebrand the March 4 conspiracy in the wake of community suspicion. While two individuals affiliated with the false theories simply suggested that Trump’s inauguration would take place sometime in the spring, one man, identified as Ken, told Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel that the former president “will be inaugurated again on March 20” in comments over the weekend. Ken also believes that “Trump is still in command of the military” and “Biden is acting as president as a ruse while the Pope and others are rounded up,” according to Weigel.

The upcoming date will mark the 167th anniversary of the Republican Party’s founding. Former members of the Whig Party are said to have technically established the GOP during a meeting in Ripon, Wisconsin, on March 20, 1854.

They really believe this is a real thing.

We got nothin’.

Right?

Man, there are some days we freakin’ wonder.

And things keep getting dumber.

Check please!

***

'Is it hard to tweet with your head up your a*s?' Joy Reid faces SERIOUS backlash after claiming Right-wing wants to openly say the n-word

'My GOD': Janice Dean just goes OFF on Cuomo over latest news his advisers literally pushed state officials to lie about nursing home deaths

'In today's episode of Hell in a hand basket': Megyn Kelly sums things up in this country with 1 perfect yet infuriating meme

