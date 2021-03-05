https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/un-american-un-texasn-soon-will-illegal-texas-governor-abbott-announces-bill-prohibiting-tech-giants-censoring-viewpoints/

Texas Governor Breg Abbott announced on Thursday he will join Texas state Senator Bryan Hughes on Friday to discuss the proposed bill prohibiting far left social media companies from censoring viewpoints.

Governor Abbott follows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who announced legislation in February that would prevent Twitter, Facebook-Instagram, Google-YouTube, Amazon, and Apple from censoring content or selling users’ data.

I am joining @SenBryanHughes to announce a bill prohibiting social media companies from censoring viewpoints. Too many social media sites silence conservative speech and ideas and trample free speech. It’s un-American, Un-Texan, & soon to be illegal.https://t.co/zSdirRa1pj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 5, 2021

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden

Via CBS Local — According to a press release, Gov. Abbott will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes to discuss Senate Bill 12 (SB12) which “will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.”

** Here is the text of the bill TX SB12.

Will Chamberlain cheers the move by Abbott.

This bill is incredible It’s what I’ve been calling for Great work @GregAbbott_TX https://t.co/o2juOXbx7U — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

