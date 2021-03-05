https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/03/j-street-conference-includes-convicted-criminal-daniel-greenfield/

Halloween comes early or late for J Street every year where its annual conference brings out the worst anti-Israel ghouls.

The Soros-backed anti-Israel hate group still commands support from top Democrat leaders including Pelosi and Schumer.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democratic members of Congress and elected officials plan to address the annual J Street National Conference later this month, also featuring speakers from anti-Israel organizations including IfNotNow, the New Israel Fund, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) national and central councils. Additionally, Jewish Democratic Council of America executive director Halie Soifer, IfNotNow founder Emily Meyer and Bashar Azzeh, a member of the PLO Central Council, are listed as speakers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli speaker list is headed by former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, whose illegal expulsion of Jews from Gaza turned over the area to Hamas, and who was convicted

Yes, this guy is the most high-profile Israeli speaker that J Street could round up.

In the last day of Shula Zaken’s testimony in the Talansky retrial on Sunday, she said that former prime minister Ehud Olmert promised her $10,000 per month if she refused the state’s plea bargain to turn state’s witness against him.

Was Gonen Segev really not available? But Yossi Beilin was. Here’s what Caroline Glick wrote about Beilin.

From the mid-1990s on, Yossi Beilin was the chief advocate of unconditional surrender in Lebanon. The logic of surrender was similar to that of appeasement – of which he was also a principal architect and advocate. The surrender strategy in Lebanon was based on the idea that Hezbollah fought the IDF in south Lebanon because the IDF was in south Lebanon. If the IDF were to leave south Lebanon, Hezbollah was have no reason to fight us anymore. So if we were gone, Beilin argued, Hezbollah would stop fighting, ditch terrorism and Iran, and become a normal Lebanese political party.

As per usual, Ayman Odeh is back to put a “moderate” face on Israel’s enemies.

Also speaking at the anti-Israel hatefest was Ayman Odeh who heads the Joint List: a coalition of four anti-Israel Arab Islamic parties including Hadash, formerly the Israeli Communist Party, which supports Assad, and the United Arab List, an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Islamic Movement. Odeh had tweeted that he had called Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas, to congratulate him.

This is what Schumer and Pelosi are getting on board with.

