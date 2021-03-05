https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/japan-orders-record-6000-tons-taiwan-pineapples/

(TAIWAN NEWS) – In response to China’s ban on imports of Taiwan-grown pineapples, Taiwan has found a welcome market for the tropical fruits in Japan, which has already pre-ordered over 6,000 metric tons, shattering previous records.

During an interview on the radio station Super FM98.5, Council of Agriculture minister Chen Chi-chung on Thursday (March 4) said that Japan has pre-ordered over 5,000 tons of Taiwan-grown pineapples, In addition, a Japanese multinational distributor has placed a pre-order for 1,200 tons, bringing the total to 6,200 tons, which Chen said set a new record for pineapple exports to Japan.

Wu Ching-lu, honorary chairman of the Taiwan Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (TVFEA), was cited by Liberty Times as saying that Japan currently imports about 15 percent of the pineapples it consumes, or about 157,000 tons. Wu said that this is a market worth developing, but competition from the Philippines is a challenge as the majority of its pineapple imports come from the archipelagic country.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

