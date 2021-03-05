https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/05/jen-psaki-gets-snippy-with-cbs-news-weijia-jiang-when-asked-about-the-migrant-surge/

There’s a migrant surge coming. It’s a fact. And it’s going to be a crisis.

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar saying it might be “a matter of days” before we’re at this crisis point:

A top House Democrat who represents a southern border district said the United States might be a matter of days away from a disaster if current migration rates continue and the Biden administration does not take immediate action.https://t.co/C3pvbpOwNh — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 5, 2021

But when asked about the surge at the briefing today by CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, press secretary Jen Psaki got snippy and instead turned the question around as a dig at former President Trump. Watch:

REPORTER: Americans are saying immigrant surges are happening under President Biden’s watch PSAKI: Who are the Americans? REPORTER: The former president PSAKI: Former President Trump? REPORTER: Yes PSAKI: We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump pic.twitter.com/I5d0utFNs9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2021

Now, maybe Jiang made the mistake of not just stating the surge as a fact — because it is — but why is she being attacked?

In this case “reporter” should have air quotes. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) March 5, 2021

Narrator: It is NOT just one person saying this:

I can’t believe a White House reporter led into a question with a false “many people say…” when the “many people” was just *one* person (Trump) who is not known for his adherence to facts. It was a patently dishonest representation. Glad @PressSec called @weijia out. @CBSNews — Khatya Chhor (@KhatyaChhor) March 5, 2021

Next briefing Jiang should ask the question again, but this time quote ICE agents:

UPDATE — ICE officials told staff today that the number of families and minors arriving is expected to be highest in “over 20 years” and the government will use hotels in McAllen, El Paso and Phoenix if it runs out of space for families at ICE rapid-processing hubs https://t.co/QoKiG8o7gi — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 4, 2021

The reality is about to punch team Biden and every other lib right in the nose:

He actually thinks this is a good answer. Exactly whose watch is the surge happening under? https://t.co/V2mUnMs0gh — Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 6, 2021

These headlines are only going to get worse:

Meanwhile, hundreds of children waiting to be placed in HHS’ system are being detained by the U.S. Border Patrol in tent facilities or large, cold cells unequipped to hold minors.https://t.co/ranF3TBFuT — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) March 6, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

