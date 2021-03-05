https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/05/jen-psaki-gets-snippy-with-cbs-news-weijia-jiang-when-asked-about-the-migrant-surge/

There’s a migrant surge coming. It’s a fact. And it’s going to be a crisis.

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar saying it might be “a matter of days” before we’re at this crisis point:

But when asked about the surge at the briefing today by CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, press secretary Jen Psaki got snippy and instead turned the question around as a dig at former President Trump. Watch:

Now, maybe Jiang made the mistake of not just stating the surge as a fact — because it is — but why is she being attacked?

Narrator: It is NOT just one person saying this:

Next briefing Jiang should ask the question again, but this time quote ICE agents:

The reality is about to punch team Biden and every other lib right in the nose:

These headlines are only going to get worse:

