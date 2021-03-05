https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/jen-psaki-lets-media-know-when-to-expect-biden-to-end-his-record-breaking-streak-of-no-press-conferences/

President Biden has already eclipsed the record for the number of days after taking office without holding a press conference:

President Biden setting a new record for most days in office without a press conference, and it’s not even close https://t.co/lErfSWeMTN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 3, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about that today, and this was her answer:

Jen Psaki says Biden presser will be in “coming weeks” and “before the end of the month” but blames pandemic for delay. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 5, 2021

.@PressSec says that President Biden will hold a full press conference by the end of the month: “We’re working on setting a final date for that.” pic.twitter.com/vxAYqcP4Qe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2021

Is there anything that Covid-19 is not at least a partial excuse for when it comes to this administration?

“Pandemic delay” will be the mantra for his whole term. https://t.co/3VfkFa5BJm — 𝚍𝚊𝚗 𝚑 𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎𝚔 (@choulth) March 5, 2021

Blames pandemic??? He has the vaccine and she can hold a press conference but the president can’t because of the “pandemic” cmon man !! — Jerry O’Day (@meatstacker) March 5, 2021

Why the delay?

Why do they have to “work on it”… https://t.co/OVRqEjDrua — Ronperk (@ronperk643) March 5, 2021

“We’re working on it”? HUH? — Paul Sikora (@pcsikora) March 5, 2021

Maybe Team Biden will want to spend a great deal of time writing the questions they’ll give a short list of approved reporters to ask.

