President Biden has already eclipsed the record for the number of days after taking office without holding a press conference:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about that today, and this was her answer:

Is there anything that Covid-19 is not at least a partial excuse for when it comes to this administration?

Why the delay?

Maybe Team Biden will want to spend a great deal of time writing the questions they’ll give a short list of approved reporters to ask.

