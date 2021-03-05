http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3r6D6ZGQYkA/

President Joe Biden is expanding his breakdown of interior immigration enforcement, dubbed “sanctuary country” orders, by giving illegal aliens another avenue to avoid arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

On Friday, ICE officials told Congress that the agency would open an “ICE Case Review” process in which illegal aliens can challenge their arrest and detainment.

Already, Biden has implemented sanctuary country orders whereby about nine-in-ten illegal aliens, who would typically be arrested by ICE and deported, now face no threat of arrest and deportation until they are convicted of an aggravated felony or found to be a national security threat.

The review process will mean that illegal aliens can challenge their arrest and detainment if they believe they do not meet the convicted aggravated felon, terrorist, gang member, or national security threat standards.

As a result, the limited number of illegal aliens arrested and detained by ICE will now be able to contest their arrests through this additional route.

“It’s as if the Biden people are more intent on reversing every single immigration enforcement action that the Trump administration took, no matter how appropriate or routine, and no matter the cost to taxpayers nor how illogical to reverse it,” the Center for Immigration Studies’ Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan told Breitbart News.

“It’s an insult to legal immigrants,” Vaughan said.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s sanctuary country orders are helping arrested illegal aliens avoid arrest and deportation by ICE. Instead, local law enforcement officials are having to release illegal aliens arrested for crimes back into their communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

